Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 5.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.84. 5,546,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,271,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.26.

Affirm Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

