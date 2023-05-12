Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $66.67 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

