ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.93

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and traded as high as $44.28. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 1,160 shares traded.

Separately, ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

