Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $311,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 894,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.