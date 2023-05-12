Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.38. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.30.
APD stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
