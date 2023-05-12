Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,561,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.