Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

In related news, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,282 shares of company stock worth $88,929. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

