Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

