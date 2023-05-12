Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
