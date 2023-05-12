Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,628. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

