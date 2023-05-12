Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62 to $0.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. 77,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,925. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alight by 460.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,907,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,011,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.