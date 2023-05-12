Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.29 on Friday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

