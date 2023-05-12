Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.