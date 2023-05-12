Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.
Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.