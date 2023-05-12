Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.