Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.98 million.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.63. 770,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

