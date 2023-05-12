Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading Up 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTMU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 19.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.