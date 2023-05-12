Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

APELY stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Further Reading

