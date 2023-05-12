Altice USA (ATUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2023 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $4.75.

5/5/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00.

5/4/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $3.00.

5/1/2023 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/20/2023 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

