Altius Minerals Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.04. The company has a market cap of C$993.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.63 and a 52-week high of C$24.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 36.74%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

