Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE AMBC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
