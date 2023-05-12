Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

