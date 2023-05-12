Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443,840 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Ambev worth $777,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 5,844,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile



Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

