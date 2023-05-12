Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 157,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,146. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

