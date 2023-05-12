Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 916,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.