Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,837. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. Amdocs has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.