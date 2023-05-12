Ameren Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 1,132,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,049. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

