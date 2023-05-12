Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.