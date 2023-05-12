Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.65. 98,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 360,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

