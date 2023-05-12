American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,070 shares of company stock worth $987,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $327,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

