American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.37 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APEI. William Blair downgraded American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 189,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

