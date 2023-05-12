American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $15.80 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

