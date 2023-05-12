Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

