Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $292.05

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

