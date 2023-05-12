Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.