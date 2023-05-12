Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $163.74

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

