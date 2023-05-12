Analysts’ Upgrades for May 12th (AMC, ANIOY, ARIS, ATLC, AWR, BCS, BTG, CGIFF, CGNT, CIO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 12th:
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
