Analysts’ Upgrades for May 12th (AMC, ANIOY, ARIS, ATLC, AWR, BCS, BTG, CGIFF, CGNT, CIO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 12th:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

