Analyzing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) & Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) and Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Biohaven shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Biohaven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$295.35 million ($17.23) -16.72 Biohaven $462.51 million 2.04 -$570.28 million ($14.25) -0.97

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -270.13% -123.03% Biohaven N/A N/A -93.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82 Biohaven 0 1 6 0 2.86

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $294.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Biohaven has a consensus price target of $38.39, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Biohaven beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It also offers Taldefgrobep Alfa, an anti-myostatin adnectin, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat spinal muscle atrophy; and BHV-1100 that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for multiple myeloma patients. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in Sept 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Ltd. is a subsidiary of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

