Analyzing Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Sigilon Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sigilon Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,100.00%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.25 -$43.56 million ($1.15) -0.43 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $236.34 million 4.11 $183.36 million $2.77 5.02

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -336.53% -87.15% -41.94% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.06% 5.72% 4.82%

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

