Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
ANGI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,495. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.
