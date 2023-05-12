Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,495. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Angi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Angi Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.