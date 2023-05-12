Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Angi

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

