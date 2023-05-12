ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $40.61. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 133,852 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

