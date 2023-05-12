ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $296.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

