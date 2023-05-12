ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Down 7%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.
About ANTA Sports Products
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
