Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $481,608.92

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.99 million and $481,608.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00041692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.