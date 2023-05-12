Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Appen Stock Performance
Shares of Appen stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
Appen Company Profile
