Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Appen Stock Performance

Shares of Appen stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

