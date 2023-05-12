Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.16)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $533-538 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.57 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Trading Down 2.1 %

APPN opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.62. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

