Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

