Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head to Head Analysis

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.68% 12.00% 5.01% Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $18.13 billion 1.38 $594.00 million $2.22 41.63 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.89 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -0.94

This table compares Aptiv and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aptiv and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 4 10 0 2.71 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $133.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptiv beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality. It operates under the Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and assembly of the vehicle’s electrical architecture including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies, harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, hybrid high voltage, and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segments is involved in critical technologies and services to enhance vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience including sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, cloud-native software platforms, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was founded in 199

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.