Arbitrum Trading 15% Lower This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004263 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $448.05 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.0851709 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $401,559,662.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

