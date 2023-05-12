ArcelorMittal S.A. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $26.11 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

