Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

