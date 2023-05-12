Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 503145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.