Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £618,883.65 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

